Pickwick Dam Spilling 2.8 Million Gallons of Water per Second

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Matt Greene

shoals -- mcfarland park is still closed after the tennessee river crested at nearly 29 feet on monday! to cut down on flooding -- the t-v-a is releasing millions of gallons of water a second from the pickwick dam, the wilson dam, and the wheeler dam... they hope it'll keep flooding from getting any worse! the t-v-a spokesman said one of the bathrooms near the pickwick dam had a wall collapse because of all the water hitting it! the t-v-a said it'll take at least a week for the river to go below floodstage... that's
