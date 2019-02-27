Speech to Text for Flooding Damage Could Cost Thousands

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a lawrence county church is now cleaning up after flooding last week. and without any flood insurance...church members say it is going to cost thousands of dollars to repair everything. waay 31's casey albritton spoke to the church pastor and learned just how bad the flooding was. i'm here in the basement of courtland united methodist church. as i'm walking, water is coming up through the carpet...and you can see on this door how high it flooded here...about half a foot of water covered the floor. deb fowler/ preacher's wife "just to see it was devastating." tom fowler/ preacher we were really shocked, and really sick...it looked bad." preacher tom fowler and his wife, deb, have worked at the church for about ten years....and they never thought flooding would be an issue. deb fowler/ preacher's wife "saturday someone came by and it flooded and we had six to seven inches of water." with so much rain last week, deb says storm drains overflowed causing water to flood into the church. deb fowler/ preacher's wife "we're in here and now it's a cleanup...and the walls are...the doors are ruined, the carpet is ruined." she says everything is wet...carpets, their new heating system, doors, and sentimental items from church goers. deb fowler/ preacher's wife "that's heart-breaking...you dig through this stuff and you keep coming across things that are important to the church and to the history and to the people of the church." with no flood insurance...tom says repairs could cost ten thousand dollars..money they don't have. tom fowler/ preacher "we're going to do a lot of praying...we are going to do even more praying." and even though the fowlers have a lot of work to do, they believe the future looks brighter. tom fowler/ preacher "we've been watered, so growth is a logical thing to come next." deb fowler/ preacher's wife "we're going to have church sunday, come what may." the fowlers say until they can get someone to come take a look