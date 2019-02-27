Speech to Text for Flooding at Point Mallard Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five, parts of point mallard park in decatur are still under water, days after we saw our last rainfall. officials tell waay 31 the park's golf course and campgrounds are still flooded tonight. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from point mallard to show us what this means for the park. scottie? officials here at point mallard tell me it's hard to say how christine cagle, staying at point mallard "we've been out here since the first of january. we're relocating to the area and house-hunting, and we're staying in the rv in the meantime." christine cagle and her husband recently moved down from south carolina, and have been camping out at point mallard until they find the perfect home. while they wait, cagle says point mallard's campgrounds have made an excellent temporary home, but when the campgrounds flooded, she and her husband had to up and move again. christine cagle, staying at point mallard "i didn't have a truck to pull the camper, so i was so thankful for all of the other people who pitched in and helped me get it all packed up." according to point mallard officials, about 150 r-v's and campers had to be relocated to higher ground in the park. christine cagle, staying at point mallard "we were prepared and we knew that it could happen, but it still doesn't make it any easier when you've got to throw it all together and get gone." because of the flooding, point mallard's income could take a hit. but officials tell me, right now, the economic impact is hard to predict. nicole belcher, point mallard spokesperson "until the water actually recedes around some of these areas, we'll have no way of knowing what it will actually entail for us, other than, hopefully, for the golf course, our grass should be really green in april." christine cagle, staying at point mallard even though they're going to lose a little bit of revenue, their hearts are still with the people that are living here, and i think that is just so amazing." with this kind of support from campers, and the city, point mallard officials tell me they're not too worried. nicole belcher, point mallard spokesperson "at the end of the day, it's one of those things where you just kind of have to wait and pray." luckily, the water at the campgrounds here has receded a lot already. officials and campers tell me they hope it continues to go down, so that things can finally get back to normal. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31