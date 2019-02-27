Speech to Text for Day One at the AHSAA State Semi-Finals

welcome back everyone, i've been in birmingham all day watching some very eventful high school basketball state semi-final games. let's talk about a game that finished this afternoon, decatur heritage taking on georgiana, the winner heading to the 1a state championship game. now this game was one heck of a battle between the eagles and panthers. watch this, in the fourth quarter, derrick bishop goes up for the shot, misses, giancarlo valdez with rebound gets it in, decatur heritage up by 2. georgiana would tie it back up at 47, and with the ball in the panthers hands william jones came up big with this block, sending the game into overtime. so we got an five minutes of bonus basketball and giancarlo valdez coming out of this one as the hero with this buzzer beater steal and layup. giancarlo valdez/decatur heritage junior: "it was crazy, i just know i drove to my left and i threw a floater and i was like 'god just let it go in' and it did." another tennessee valley team played after the eagles. skyline took on saint luke's and it was the vikings who came out with a big win 58-36. for the first time ever, skyline will play in the state championship game. ronnie mccarver/skylin e girls head basketball coach: "when the game starts, i've had a man ask me before the game out there, 'they don't look like they're pumped up.' i said these girls, when the game starts it's like a light switch that turns on. they give everything they got." we'll hear more from decatur heritage and have more from today's games later on at 10. so for now i'll send it back to you guys in the studio. reporting in birmingham, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.