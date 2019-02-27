Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Viral Girl Scout cookie buyer arrested in drug sting

Man who bought $500 worth of Girl Scout cookies arrested in a long-term federal drug investigation

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 8:01 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: CNN
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events