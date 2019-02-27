Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we being with waay 31's rodneya ross. i'm on hobbs island road right down from ditto landing. that's where the river has crested and flooding is beginning to recede but it's not the only area still having issues. vo in courtland the heavy rains caused the sewer systems to become overwhelmed and overflow. now pumps are being used to remove the water and old infrastructure is being updated to keep this from happening again. the problem has been reported to the alabama department of environmental management per requirements. the drinking water in the area was not impacted. steven. governor kay ivey will reveal a major infrastructure plan today that could focus on a new gas tax plan. one of the big topics will surround restoring roads and bridges throughout the state. bill? search teams are still looking for the missing teen who was swept away by rushing water at "buck's pocket state park". search teams used everything from helicopters to sonar devices to try and find 18-year-old koy spears. they told us the search will not stop until they find him. a federal investigation is taking place at a medical clinic in toney. choice medicine on alabama highway 53 was raided by federal drug agents. the agents carried out boxes of evidence. d-e-a agents were serving a search warrant but did not say what it was for. happening now, president donald trump and north korean leader kim jong un are meeting before having a "social dinner." the second summit between the two is underway in vietnam. u.s. officials say they want to see a more developed roadmap that prompts north korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons. happening today, president trump's former personal lawyer - michael cohen- is testifying on capitol hill. and you can watch cohen's testimony on capitol hill today right here on waay 31. the testimony will begin at 9 in the morning and is expected to last until 1 this afternoon. that means waay 31's midday newscast will air online only-- at waay tv dot com. pakistan's prime minister is calling for an ease of tensions between his country and india. the two countries claimed that they shot down planes of the other country. the two countries both have nuclear weapons. prime minister imran khan said they can not afford a "miscalculation" that could lea to war. happening today, madison city schools will release a survey to see if people will support the proposal of two new schools. superintendent robbie parker wants to build a new elementary school and middle school. you can find that link to the survey on our website at waay tv dot com. a portion of martin road will be closed for the next 2 days! crews will be working on drainage improvements. this should help with flooding conditions on the road. drivers are asked to take alternate routes to get to gate 7 at redstone arsenal. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?