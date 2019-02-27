Speech to Text for Locations Revealed for Proposed New schools

tennessee valley. madison city schools could be expanding after they announced plans for two new schools. in his annual state of the schools address, superintendent robby parker recommended building a new elementary school and middle school to combat overcrowding. waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside the madison city schools board of education with the latest on these plans. the school system already opens the lots for the two new schools. the middle school is actually supposed to be built right here, next to the board of education on celtic drive. parker recommended the new elementary school be built on more than 20 acres on wall triana highway - near the kroger. it would hold 900 students and cost almost 34 million dollars. west madison elementary school would turn into a pre-k center and current students would move into the new building. now onto the middle school. it would be built just behind the district offices where i am and would hold 1,200 students. the price tag sits at another 49 million dollars. building a new high school would be too expensive, so parker wants to expand them for another 18 million dollars. this is to add 500 more students and avoid overcrowding. the two new schools still need to be approved by the board. the plan is for them to open by the 2021 school year. in madison - sd