Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tighten enforcement on the ban. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the tennessee valley has now had three full days for the flood waters to drop across the region. still, for the tennessee river at florence and at whitesburg, flood warnings remain in effect and the river isn't expected to drop below flood stage until at least next week. overall today, it will be a fourth day of drying flooding improvement. temperatures will be running over 10 degrees above average and it will be a pleasant 70 degrees this afternoon. clouds are on the increase and showers and a few storms roll in tonight. of course, concerns are heightened with the mention of the return of rain. today through sunday, long range model forecast differ substantially in rain totals. this means that on the low end, half an inch of rain in total is forecast and on the high end, totals range from 1.5 to 3.0 inches. amounts that high aren't anticipated and most locations will pick up about an inch. one inch spread out over a few days isn't expected to influence the current flooding and water levels. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. i'm on hobbs island road right down from ditto landing. that's where the river has crested and flooding is beginning to recede but it's