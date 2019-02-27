Clear
4 Dead After Indian Air Force Chopper Crashes

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: John Wood

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 20 min --pakistan's prime minister is calling for de-escalation in kashmir --4 bodies recovered --pakistan's military says it shot down two indian aircraft --arrested two indian pilots --india also shot down a pakistani plane --both turkey and russia called for an easing of tensions between the two countries
