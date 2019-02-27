Speech to Text for Massive Flooding causing major issues

this morning some flood warnings are canceled for north alabama-- but one big one remains for the tennessee river along whitesberg drive at ditto landing. waay 31's rodneya ross is live from hobbs island road near ditto landing-- she was not able to get to location because of the extensive flooding. this morning she has a look at the continued flooding in that area and how its effecting the people around it. rodneya. adlib the flood warning for most of the tennessee river has been cancelled. just a reminder for you this morning -- if you come across water over the road -- do not drive through it. turn around and when it's safe to do so -- notify your local authorities so they can block the road and help keep others safe. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. people in morgan county have been hit hard by flooding-- with some people not able to leave their neighborhood. this is a look at river loop road near the tennessee river. the director of the morgan county emergency management agency was out looking at the damage on tuesday. he told us a report will be sent to the governor's office-- which will then be sent to fema to decide if financial aid will be available to people in these flooded areas. most of point mallard park in decatur is also underwater! park officials let waay 31 in to get a look.