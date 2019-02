Speech to Text for Eddie the Can Man laid to rest

tonight at ten... no new information from state troopers on the death of eddie "the can man" golladay ... we talked to his brother tonight who said eddie walked around madison county collecting cans for more than twenty years... he was hit by a car and killed on capshaw road last friday ... tonight - people from all across madison county gathered together for his memorial service ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was there ... she joins live now at eddie's home church after talking to people who already miss seeing him around ... live in madison county ss waay 31 news eddie's can collecting was the stuff of recycling eddie's can collecting was the stuff of recycling legend! we talked to the manager of a-c-b metals who told us - over 5 years eddie collected 16- thousand pounds of cans! that's over half a million individual cans! that averages out to 280 cans a day - assuming he never took a day off. at 50-cents a pound - eddie made about 8-thousand