Speech to Text for Westminster Christian and Pisgah both advance in state tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its the perfect ingrdidents for a good basketball team... westminster christian has good senior leadership, a vet coach with almost 800 career wins, now they're ready to get to cookin in the 3a state semi final game against bullock county... in birmingham. players said they didn't play their best on offense today. thats josh childers with two, fitting he's number 32 bc he has a 32 on his act.. goals. the man, auston leslie double teamed breaks away for a layup. got it done in the paint today, . jayden landrom adds two more.they say it was ugly, but wildcats win 50-32.. head coach ronnie stapler, still in awe of this team, in almost five decades of coaching, stapler says auston leslie is the most explosive athlete's he's ever coach. he is a humble kid who comes to work everyday, he is probably the most well liked kid at the school. so many people are so impressed by his humility and people are drawn to that its why this guy is successful.. austin had 26 points today.... with the win, westminster christian plays plainview in the title game! an all north alabama matchup, tip off is friday at 2:15 3a girls semi-final pisgah trying to add more hardware to their displayh case, taking on prattville christian. -chloe womack drives through defenders for two. slicing thru the defense like butter... -annie hughes showing her skills takes it to the hoop herself and gets fouled for the and one feeling fired up, knowing their minutes away from making the title game, lets go to hughes again, she'll get the jumper from the free throw line. hughes finsishes with 16 points, six rebounds. eagles win 63-47. now pisgah faces montgomery academy in the