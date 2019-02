Speech to Text for All North Alabama teams win Tuesday in AHSAA State Basketball Tourney

it's plain and simple, win one more game, and the bears form rainsville will be back to back basketball state championships. in the class 3a semi finals earlier today, the three ball won the game for planview, sending them back to the title game, with trophy in plain sight... kobe tinker moves the ball to hayden white in the corner who drops three on jackson hosch gets it, but gets stuck, no fear caden millican is here, he lays it up. jackson hosch. can't leave him open down there, the big guy gets the easy basket final score plainview 74, prattville christian 55. so the bears have a face off with the westminster wildcats friday. a team who plainview head coach robi coker says they have an immense amount of respect for. "we've played them the last three years, when they moved down to 3a we knew this was a possibility. they just do things the right way, they're athletic, they're tough, they're physcial, they're going to guard you man to man in the half court, and make you earn the basket in their face. coach talking about that wildcat defense, tip off from the north alabama show down is friday at 2:15 at the bjcc in birmingham. rogers rallied from behind in the second half to beat childersburg 50-41 in the 4a girls semi final game. sophomore forward brooke jones led everyone with 19 points, going 6-of-8 from the field and 6-of-6 at the foul line for rogers. her line isn't done, she had four steals and five rebounds. gabrielle davis added 10 points and seven rebounds and maddie krieger had nine points. now the pirates ready to hold down their ship in the state title game against anniston friday at 4. west limestone gets the win 50- 48 over booker t washington, wildcats' alec baugher and chayse carter each sank two free throws in the final 26 seconds tuesday afternoon to get the win. now west limestone plays for all the marbles friday at 5:45. annie hughes, the auburn commit had 16 points today in pisgah's win over prattville christian.. she said the win is all her team's effort to have her back, after pratville girls made sure they guarded her the most... in the regional final game i hadto take over, but in this game, i was being face guarding, so my teammates had to take over for me. hughes says its all about teamwork and she's glad she can count on her girls always. the