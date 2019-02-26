Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Rain, Floodwaters Destroy Home

WAAY 31 News Anchor Najahe Sherman spoke with homeowners that had to evacuate during the flood

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 9:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 9:14 PM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Rain, Floodwaters Destroy Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

used a tractor to get off the property. today i spoke with the homeowner's parents. pam gargis told me the family is doing what they can until they can get some help. he is trying to build a moat around the house right now. to maybe even get in there and pump that water over to this area right here it comes to the road and hopefully that will hold. 3:18:12 - it's devastating because it's stressful you know. i'm ok, my husband is ok, daughter-in-law are there ok but you know what, i feel for everyone not just my stepson and his family. the family told me this house wasn't in a flood zone so they didn't have flood insurance. today they found out that there home owners insurance will not cover this damage.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events