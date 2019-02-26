Speech to Text for Road Closed After Major Pipe Broken

avoid flood waters when possible... new at five, it'll be several more days before a road is repaired in limestone county. flooding took out a major pipe on gaston hollow road in lester. waay 31's scottie kay shows us the damage, and has reaction from people who drive it every day. danny lewis, lives nearby "we've owned this property for about 18 or 19 years, so we're up here very frequently." danny lewis travels gaston hollow road often, as he and his family hunt in the area, but more than anything, they just enjoy the scenic route. danny lewis, lives nearby "my wife and i will drive around. it's a good area to drive around and see deer." lewis was out on tuesday cleaning up his property after it, along with gaston hollow road, flooded. danny lewis, lives nearby "it's just hard to believe there's that much water." lewis says gaston hollow road is a route many people in the area travel, so hearing it could be closed for a few days after the flooding caused a large pipe to wash out... danny lewis, lives nearby "it's a bit of an inconvenience, but nothing like the people who are having to deal with this in a more serious manner. we're very fortunate that we don't have any permanent damage here or even financial damage." and when it comes to the affected land around gaston hollow road, including lewis's own property, he says he's staying optimistic. danny lewis, lives nearby "this is such a pretty area. it will grow back and turn green here pretty soon. in another month or so, it'll be back to what it was, maybe." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news according to the county commissioner for the district, gaston hollow road will be closed until at least thursday. we'll let you know when the pipe is