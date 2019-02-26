Speech to Text for Crews Search for Missing Teen

you can see behind me, officials are sending out divers and using sonar equipment to try to find koy and the jeep here at buck's pocket state park. volunteers, rescuers, and family have been out here all day...just hoping they will get some answers. this is the sound of leslie nix looking for her missing son. on friday koy and his friends were driving through the state park when the jeep was swept into the water by the current. the friends were found...but koy wasn't... and the search for him had to wait. michael jeffreys/alabama state parks "we suspended all recovery search options until today because of the water levels." leslie nix/ mother "i was heartsick, heart- broken...it's like i'm in a nightmare. the recovery started again tuesday morning, using sonar devices, divers, and helicopters. michael jeffreys/alabama state parks "we have to eliminate the vehicle and if there is a body within the vehicle first and foremost...and that is what we are attempting to do." while the search was suspended, leslie never stopped looking... leslie nix/ mother "i'm coming....i would tell him mama's coming to help...i'm asking god to guide me. lord knows i am asking him to guide me...but i'm coming." leslie hopes to find her son alive... but the official mission has now switched to recovery, not rescue. both hope the search ends soon. leslie nix/ mother "just be safe and stay warm the best you can." michael jeffreys/alabama state parks "we are trying to get this young man back to his family so they can grieve appropriately." officials tell me they are also using drones and they won't stop searching until koy is found. reporting in jackson county, casey albritton, waay 31 news. searchers tell us they have no idea how long it will take to find koy, because they have a lot of area to cover. his friends were found clinging to a branch .... they told searchers they hung