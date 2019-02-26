Speech to Text for Flood Waters Could Pose Health Hazard

waay31's breken terry joins us live from this location and how these floodwaters could be packed with all sorts of nasty things, breken? yeah guys i am standing in just a few inches of water and that's because i don't have waders on and the alabama dept of public health is now saying these floodwaters could have all sorts of health hazards in them. because we've gotten so much rain and flooding public health officials are cautioning people because raw sewage could be in floodwaters along with other contaminants. they are urging people to stay out of floodwaters unless you have waders on. they are also telling people not to expose any open wounds or cuts to these waters because we just don't know what type of bacteria could be in them. live in ms bt waay31 news.