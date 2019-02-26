Clear
Keel Mountain Road Shut Down Due to Rain Damage

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin reports on location

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Matt Greene

this afternoon two of the three roads to keel mountain are shut down because of recent rainfall. it's causing anyone who lives or needs to access the mountain to seek alternate routes. keel mountain road and blowing cave road are shut down until further notice. leaving drivers only one way to access the mountain on keel hollow road. waay 31's sydney martin is live off highway 72 east this afternoon near keel mountain road after learning more about the closures.
