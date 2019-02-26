Speech to Text for Family Home Destroyed by Flood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tv dot com. the flooding destroyed one family's home in hartselle. the water first flooded their back yard ... then quickly started rising to about 4 feet. waay-31s alexis scott is at the house off highway 36, to show us what the family has been experiencing since they've been able to return. the water in the hogan family's front yard has gone down significantly. just a few days ago -- where i'm standing -- the water would have been up to my chest. their backyard is still underwater -- but they're finally able to go inside. with most of their life now in a shuffle -- they told me they're just trying to figure out what to do next. michelle hogan & brooke harbin "when i hear rain, i freak out now because it's scary. because immediately you're thinking okay what do we have to pull up now you know? i never want to experience this again." michelle hogan and her family of 6 showed me what their home looked like as it was flooded for 3 days.... tuesday was their first time back in the house. everything that can be saved is on the kitchen counters and beds. michelle told me she's just happy they all got out safely. michelle hogan, homeowner "you go into your house, your things are scattered everywhere, the flooring is coming up. you just don't know how grateful you are." she told me on sunday, in a matter of two hours ... she and her husband put everything they could on higher levels, and evacuated with their children and pets. they knew the rain was bad -- but they had to leave.... fast. brooke harbin, daughter "i needed a moment. i had a mental breakdown but it was go time, i had to get things and go. it's an emotional toll, to see all your things be ruined basically." after the damage -- michelle created a go-fund-me page. she said it's to help alleviate the stress of buying everything new, and searching for a new home. michelle hogan, homeowner "i can be back at my kitchen table making supper for my kids... that's where i want to be. i want to be back at my table where we can pray and we can talk about our day, but i can't do that right now." the hogan family is currently down to one car and just got help with a temporary place to live... thanks to friends and family. they told me though the water is going down -- they want to find a new home that won't flood again. live in hartselle...alexi s scott waay-31 news.