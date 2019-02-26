Speech to Text for Homeowners Evacuated Due to Flood Waters

entire neighborhoods. this property in the shoals is largely underwater... while it may have once been surrounded by open fields -- the home has now become an island of its own. thanks for joining us at 4. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. ad lib into team coverage we're bringing you ream coverage of flooding in your area and across north alabama. reporters have been trudging through the floodwaters all day -- talking to the people impacted the most. we start our team coverage with waay 31's breken terry... she's at nathan estates in the muscle shoals -- where it's been almost five days since some residents were able to get to their houses because of floodwaters. she joins us live to see if the water has gone down... breken? i am here on mary ellen drive and the water... over on roosevelt avenue where some residents had to be evacuated the water has gone down and many are ripping out dry wall and floors to stop black mold from getting into their homes. according to fema's website people shouldn't wait to start the clean up process and take as many photos of damage and during clean up as possible. fema also says people should throw out anything floodwaters have touched because of health risks. one homeowner on roosevelt avenue told me time is of the essence in preventing black mold. usually 28 to 36 hours. it could start setting in it can set in pretty rapidly so it's important to get the dry wall out quickly. for many residents here in nathan estates their clean up will start just as soon as they can get to their homes. live in muscle shoals bt waay31 news.