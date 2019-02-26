Speech to Text for Federal Drug Agents Raid Local Medical Clinic

a local medical clinic is being questioned after federal drug agents raided the office today.. that medical clinic is "choice medicine" on alabama highway 53 in toney. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay who spent much of today talking with folks nearby about the raid. scottie? many folks are wondering what's going on after agents with the drug enforcement administration spent the day here at choice medicine. they just left a little more than an hour ago and i watched as they carried out boxesmost likely containing evidence for this federal investigation. i spoke with a few different d-e-a agents, but they were pretty tight-lipped about what they were doing inside the clinic here. all they would tell me was that they were serving a search warrant. they wouldn't tell me what that warrant was for. i spoke with one man from the community who says he wasn't shocked to see d-e-a agents at the medical clinic. he told me he doesn't go to this particular clinic, but he says he went to one in the past that was shut down after a separate investigation. nic tanner, lives nearby "it's kind of the norm with this opioid epidemic we have going on. it seems like people just doctor shop, looking for doctors that are going to write them prescriptions. that would be my first assumption as to what's going on over there." i spoke with other people in the community who didn't want to go on camera. one woman told me she knows people who go to this clinic, and she's heard rumors that shady things happen here. but, because this is an ongoing federal investigation, officials couldn't confirm or deny that for me. of course, as we learn more about this investigation, we'll be sure to let you know. reporting live in toney, sk, waay