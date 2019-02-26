Speech to Text for Keel Mountain Roads Closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they find him. tonight--- all of the rain in the past week has closed two roads leading up keel mountain in madison county. blowing cave road and keel mountain road were deemed unsafe. and drivers can only take one road up the mountain --- keel hollow road. the emergency closure of keel mountain road this afternoon forced drivers to take a detour if they wanted to make it up the mountain - and we learned it could be a while before the roads are back open. waay 31's sydney martin joins us live with how drivers are reacting to the closure and when they might re-open the roads. dan- anyone who comes to this road will see this sign--- in order to get to keel hollow road-- you have keep driving about 20 minutes--and actually cross into jackson county. one driver told me today--she had to reschedule her appointments because of the emergency closure. virginia johnson, hospice nurse , " i've tried two different roads to get there and i can't make it today." virginia johnson told me she's a hospice nurse--and she has patients that live up keel mountan. she tried to go up the mountain on blowing cave road today--her usual route but found it when she got there it was closed...so she headed to keel mountain road.. virginia johnson, hospice nurse ,"it took me about 20 or 25 minutes out of the way and i thought for sure i could get up this road." that's when she learned it was closed as well. and madison county commissioner told us that's because all the rain has them afraid if the road keeps shifting it could cause a landslide. craig hill, madison county commissioner "the last two weeks it's moved a little over 2 inches which is more than it's moved in the 9 months we've been watching it." hill told us his crews have been out monitoring keel mountain road with engineers since the rain started and what they found was alarming.. craig hill, madison county commissioner "we took a stick and when we started going down one of the cracks it was 30-36 inches." he told me repairing the 200 feet long section that's about 10 feet deep will cost a half million dollars. and they're hoping to get emergency funds from the state to fix the problem. craig hill, madison county commissioner"we'll come back one lift at a time with rock. and raise back. we will rebuild a section of road that was originally dirt that now will be rock." until then johnson told me she had to reschedule her clients until tomorrow-- because she spent too much time trying to get up the mountain. virginia johnson, hospice nurse ,"right now it's not a life threatening situation that i can't get up there but it could be." hill told me he's hoping to reopen this road by may 1 and blowing cave road should be open by the end of the week. live in mad co sm waay 31 news. the alabama