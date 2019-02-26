Speech to Text for Cleanup in Colbert County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this video from our waay 31 skytracker... the heavy rain moved out days ago -- but what's left behind is causing major issues for homeowners in the shoals! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman.. i'm live in colbert county... ad lib about what you see. cleanup is underway tonight in colbert county ... where floodwaters have gone down in some neighborhoods. waay31's breken terry joins us live from roosevelt avenue where residents are no longer having to use boats to get to their homes. breken? roosevelt avenue residents are ripping out dry wall trying to stop mold from growing in their homes. in some of these houses the water got up at least a foot if not more-- now you can see their belongings pilled up along the street as they start to clean up and hope a fema disaster declaration will be signed by the president. nat pop sweeping mcgregor- still a lot left to be done. we caught up with terry mcgregor on sunday and had to use a large truck to get to his house. now the floodwaters have gone down and he's no longer having to use this boat to get to his house. mcgregor- it's been kind of a clean up process since they cut the dry wall and stuff out it was a huge mess in here earlier. his church family stepped up to help mcgregor and his family rip out dry wall and cabinets. mcgregor- they are putting what's in the bible into action and it's one thing to talk about it and quote it back but it's a whole lot of another thing to actually put it into real life and i am so grateful. while mcgregor is cleaning up from the floods state emergency management officials spent the day in colbert county surveying flood damage to homes and other places. howard- we're also looking at the infrastructure damage to the roads and parks and things like that just to get an initial assessment of what the impacts of this flooding event have been. a lot of people who have damage in their homes from floodwaters don't have flood insurance. officials tell us we must meet a threshold of 7.2 million statewide in order to ask the president to sign a fema deceleration, which could open up funds to help individual counties, cities, and even individual homes. howard- we have to show that the impacts are more than the community can do. mcgregor, who doesn't have flood insurance, hopes the federal government will step in and help the shoals recover from this. mcgregor- i would hope the president would sign this and that what ema and different ones are trying to accomplish will be effective and get us some help. colbert county emergency management is working on an online document that people can fill out if they have flood damage. as soon as that document is on their website we will let everyone know where to find it. lauderdale county emergency management is asking people to call them with flood damage reports as well. then this will be sent to the state ema office and the process of getting the presidential disaster deceleration will start but again this could be a long process. live in muscle shoals bt waay31. people in lauderdale county can also help reach the state damage threshold.. the