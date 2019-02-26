Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Keel Mountain Road 022619

A civil engineer sticks a metal rod 18 inches into Keel Mountain Road on Tuesday.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 3:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events