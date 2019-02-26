Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

City Under State Of Emergency Due to Flooding

City Under State Of Emergency Due to Flooding

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 11:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for City Under State Of Emergency Due to Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

foul play involved. there is a state of emergency in effect right now in decatur. city council made the decision because of damage from floods. it opens the door to help from the state. country club road - which a lot of people take as a cut- through - is closed because of flooding. so is southfield road. we talked to a driver who takes country club pretty often and said it's closure adds 20 minutes to his drive. "my son lives that way. my family lives that way. it's a constant hassle especially if you can't use that." huge parts of point mallard park are underwater. the road
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events