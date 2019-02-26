Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Water Main Break Causes Outage

Water Main Break Causes Outage

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 11:26 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 11:26 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Water Main Break Causes Outage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

park is shut down. new at midday -- the tennessee valley has experience a lot of water in the last week, but some people in brownsboro are without any this comes after a water main break caused by what offcials said is just normal wear and tear. according to officials, water will be off to make repairs on moon town road , bob hunt road, and berry road. right now there is no set time to when the water will be back on but they expect it to be back on within
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events