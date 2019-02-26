Speech to Text for Decatur Declares state of Emergency

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the road will be repaired. with the rain behind us for now -- officials across the tennessee valley are taking a look at the damage caused by the flooding. in decatur -- city officials have declared a state of emergency which could make them eligible for federal aid to help with the clean up. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in decatur at one badly flooded area. rodneya where exactly are you and what are you seeing? good morning bill and alyssa...i am at point mallard park and let me tell you...it is a mess....adlib city officials say cleaning this up could have a huge economic impact. vo that's why they declared a state of emergency. but the flooded campground isn't the only problem spot. two popular roads are closed because of flooding. southfield drive has cones and a "road closed" sign....that drivers are choosing to ignore. and country club drive -- which gives drivers another route to the hospital by avoiding sixth avenue -- is still closed too. that's causing a headache for people in decatur who are trying to get around. "especially if you're going to priceville, you know, anywhere on that side of town. it's the quickest way to go there." flooded roads aren't the only concern in the area -- homes flooding is also an issue. last summer many residents were added to a flood zone. the city launched an interactive map where residents can see if their home is in a flood zone. live in decatur, rr, waay 31 news. water levels continue to rise at flint creek in morgan county. homeowners on woodview drive in