Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's steven dilsizian. the alabama department of transportation is working to fix potholes along i-565 and highway 72. they say the constant rain made small cracks in roads much worse alyssa happening today, the search for a missing teenager in dekalb county will resume. officials say it's a recovery effort...not a rescue. the search team will start looking for 18-year-old koy spears at 8 this morning. spears was swept away in flood waters friday night at buck's pocket state park. several school systems in north alabama are closed or delayed today due to flooding. colbert county schools is the only school to be closed for a second day in a row. that's because the roads are not safe for bus drivers. morgan county schools and lincoln county schools in tennessee are delayed 2 hours today. water levels continue to rise at flint creek in morgan county. homeowners on woodview drive in hartselle are surrounded by water. some people have to get around by using boats. decatur police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at a house on marion street. officers found 30-year-old michael irvin junior early monday morning. so far they haven't made any arrests, bud say they don't believe this was a random crime. within past several minutes, prime minister teresa may spoke to the house of commons about a possible delay of the start of brexit. that if parliament rejects her brexit deal, lawmakers will then get to decide whether to leave the eu without an agreement or seek to delay the country's departure from the bloc. uk's may: lawmakers will get to vote on whether to leave eu with no deal or delay brexit if her deal is rejected. happening today, president trump's former personal lawyer heads to capitol hill to begin his three-day closed-door interview with the senate intelligence committee. and you can watch michael cohen's testimony on capitol hill tomorrow right here on waay 31. the testimony will begin at 9 in the morning. this morning air force one is in the skies as president trump is on his way to vietnam -- for his second summit with north korean leader kim jong-un. the summit begins tomorrow and will last thru thursday. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?