Speech to Text for City Under State of Emergency due to Flooding

happening now -- decatur city officials have officially called a state of emergency after accessing damage from flooding. several roads still remain closed and they say point mallard park is destroyed. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the campground now. rodneya how does it look out there? after seven straight days of rain many roads across the tennessee valley had to be closed because of flooding... in decatur popular cut through -- country club road -- is still closed down because of flooding forcing drivers to take a detour which is frustrating for them because the road serves as a quick way to the hospital. but that's not the only road still closed. southfield road is blocked off with cones and a "road closed" sign -- and drivers are now ignoring them and taking their chances. the closures are causing drivers as much as an extra 20 minutes to their drive times as they navigate detours -- something they say is becoming a pain. "my son lives that way. my family lives that way. it's a constant hassle especially if you can't use that." the city of decatur is working to keep residents in the loop about flood impacts launching an interactive website where residents can see if their home is at risk for flooding. live in decatur, rr, waay 31 news. also at monday night's council meeting-- the city of decatur