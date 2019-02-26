Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Vatican Responds to Cardinal Conviction

Vatican Responds to Cardinal Pell's Conviction of Molestation.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Vatican Responds to Cardinal Conviction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

camera equipment. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --past 20 min --vatican responding to conviction of cardinal pell's conviction --said he has 'right to defend himself' until last level of justice in australia but news is 'painful' --conviction for molesting choirboys in australia --faces a maximum 50 year sentence --comes of the heels of a historic summit on sexual abuse at vatican
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events