Speech to Text for Search for Missing Teen Resumes Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- we are expected to learn new information about a dekalb county teen that is missing after being swept away in flood waters. take a look at your screen -- 18-year-old koy spears has been missing since friday where he was last seen at buck's pocket state park. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with when an update in this case will be released. investigators say koy spears was in a jeep that got swept off a bridge in jackson county and into the water. they say the search continues today. on friday night, jones was riding in a jeep with two other people when flood waters swept the vehicle off of a bridge. officials say a male and a female in their teens, early twenties were rescued after they were found holding onto a tree yelling for help. both were taken to the hospital for hypothermia but are ok. the search had to be called off on saturday because of severe weather and has picked back up. but so far, no sign of him and his family is scared "when i go to bed at night, i don't know if my boy's hungry, if he's cold. i don't know if he's stuck in that jeep in the bottom of that creek. when you don't have those answers, it's hard. it's a nightmare," said spears's mother, leslie nix. as the search continues today, officials plan to use boats and helicopters to find spears. in huntsville - sd - waay31 news.