Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Russia Accuses U.S. of Preparing for Venezuelan Invasion

Russia Accuses U.S. of Preparing for Venezuelan Invasion

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Russia Accuses U.S. of Preparing for Venezuelan Invasion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past hour --russian security council secretary --united states is preparing for a military invasion of venezuela --nikolai patrushev --comments to local newspaper --accused us --moving "special operations forces to puerto rico and landing of us forces in columbia" --argues that's why aid has been denied --no official response from
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events