Decatur city officials discuss road closures after rain

those "road closed" signs. i talked to a guy who told me country club road being shut down could easily add 20 minutes to his commute to see family or get to the other side of town ... he's over the rain and road closures and eager to see the city get back to normal ... david redmond "it's probably going to take a little bit." after double digit inches of rainfall last week david redmond knows the leftover standing water isn't going anywhere anytime soon ... which is bad news for him and anyone else who uses country club road ... dr "especially if you're going to priceville, you know, anywhere on that side of town. it's the quickest way to go there." the popular cut through road is one way to get to the hospital without having to take busy 6th avenue ... redmond said he takes it all the time ... dr "my son lives that way. my family lives that way. it's a constant hassle especially if you can't use that." southfield drive is also shut down ... but you can see here the cones and road closed sign didn't stop drivers from testing their luck ... i watched everything from small sedans to big rig trucks get water splashed on their windshields while crossing the closed road ... flooding is also causing issues over at point mallard park ... city leaders said the park's campgrounds are closed and destroyed ... and the golf course is almost completely underwater ... that much damage to the park could result in major economic impact for the city ... the city of decatur declared a state of emergency yesterday which means they could be eligible for federal aid to help with clean up ... live in decatur ss waay 31 news