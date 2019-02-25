Speech to Text for Huntsville Business Optimism

huntsville has a strong economy - that is certainly no secret. but how do local business owners and politicians feel about the outlook for long term economic success for the rocket city? waay-31 news anchor bill young dug into a new report to see how we stack up to the rest of the state - and asked what, if anything, could be huntsville's achilles heel. this four page report put together at the university of alabama is called the alabama business confidence index. it's done quarterly - and it shows the greatest optimism amongst business leaders compared to alabama's four other major cities. while the primary focus is on industries like science and technology...i could its perhaps small business owners who have the best idea of the huntsville economy. perched 12 stories above downtown in the huntsville times building, yoga instructor cathy lighton built a career on peace and serenity. but as a small business owner, she's gauging her long term sustainability. cathy lighton/business owner "as a small business owner, what is your confidence in huntsville? it is very high. even just here in downtown. it seems that every month you hear of a new development going in." her confidence in huntsville aligns with that of her peers. this latest study shows business leaders in huntsville have the greatest faith in the economy compared to their peers in birmingham, montgomery, and mobile. while optimism in the other cities has also waivered in the recent past, its only increased in huntsville for the past 9 quarters. congressman mo brooks explained what he believes is fueling this optimism in huntsville. congressman mo brooks/r. alabama "naturally, people have started to recognize what we have to offer. a superior workforce, lower taxes, a better business climate, lower electric cost - everything expanding businesses want." however, congressman brooks also realizes the local economy could be subject to problems beyond our control - specifically the volatility of washington politics and defense spending. "if these cuts are in the high tech weaponry we focus on, then it'll have an adverse effect in our community." in the meantime, lighton has unwavering faith in what the future holds for huntsville. "but the confidence in the city - right now we are unique. we have this bubble that we're in that is open to ideas. the diversity of this town is amazing." tag one thing congressman brooks said he'd like to see even greater diversity in the local economy. he points to companies like mazda-toyota, bocar, and facebook all opening operations in the tennessee valley as major step forward in making that happen.