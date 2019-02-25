News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
The Shoals: Flooding
The Shoals: Flooding
Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 9:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48°
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
46°
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
42°
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
45°
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
43°
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Decatur police identify victim of Monday morning murder
Body found in Pinhook Creek in Huntsville
Huntsville police: Running red light leads to car flip
TVA is using all 49 dams to prevent flooding in the Tennessee Valley
Proposed bill requires drug test for food stamp recipients
Marshall County sheriff charges Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child
UPDATE: Rushing water hindering search for teen missing in Buck’s Pocket State Park creek
UPDATES: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped from Decatur Work Release facility
Flooding forces some schools to close
Community Events