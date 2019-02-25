Speech to Text for Woman Recalls Cleaning Up After Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them clinging to a large branch friday night. you wouldn't know by looking... but yes this is someone's yard. right now the water is up to my shins.. but if i keep waking, its waist deep. i met the woman who lives here. her name is lerrie harris. she told me it started raining hard on friday night and it wouldn't stop. harris said she was having flashbacks because this happened to her 40 years ago and she remembers how difficult if was to clean this up this mess. she described to me how she felt as she sat in her home listening to the pouring rain. concerned maybe a little nervous and hoping that it would just stop it's the one time you were just help the weatherman will be wrong. how do we clean this up? well we talk to the people at the county about the sewage system, drainage system in area that's our first step and we're just gonna take it from there. harris doesn't have flood insurance so she's grateful the water did not make it into her home. unfortunately, another family i met - the inside of their home was destroyed. our team coverage picks up now in limestone county! several roads there are still closed due to flooding and we've learned that some people's homes are flooded. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with