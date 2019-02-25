Speech to Text for Homes Flooded and Roads Closed

caused. some people who live here on happy hollow road are trapped inside their homes right now. others had to be evacuated because this water you see on the road here is also covering acres of farmland and even got into some people's homes." pkg: john posey, lives in limestone co. "it's a mess. it's really bad. these people here were under water before we were." john posey lives on happy hollow road and says he's never seen it flooded like it is right now. john posey, lives in limestone co. "we didn't think it was going to get this high." in fact, the water is so high, it got into his home, but not before he and his girlfriend evacuated. john posey, lives in limestone co. "we got everything out that we could." and his home wasn't the only one affected. two other homes appear to have water inside. and while those homeowners have evacuated, their neighbors are keeping an eye on things. no super "you feel for them, because you know, right here, the flooring and all six inches up. this house right here, it's in the back door." on monday, john posey drove as close as he could to his home to try and assess the water damage. john posey, lives in limestone co. "it's come out of the house. it's below the porch now, so i know it's out of the house." now, he says he's just ready for the water to go away for good. john posey, lives in limestone co. "i hope it keeps going down, so i can get my truck and we can get back over there to our house. we're ready to go home." i spoke with another couple who is stuck inside their home on happy hollow road because of the water, and they tell me they aren't the only ones who can't leave. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 will be here throughout the evening.. stay with us for 24/7 coverage you can count on! our reporting is always available online at waay t-v dot com..