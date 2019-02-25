Speech to Text for Missing Teen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the official search for a dekalb county teen will continue tomorrow morning at eight. 18-year-old koy spears was swept away in flood waters friday night at buck's pocket state park. as waay 31's casey albritton found out, spears's family isn't stopping until they find him. leslie nix/ mother "when i go to bed at night i don't know if my boy's hungry, if he's cold, i don't know if he's stuck in that jeep in the bottom of that creek...so it's like i don't know...when you don't have those answers, it's hard, it's a nightmare." this is the reaction of koy spears's mom when i ask her about her missing son. koy was in a jeep that got swept off the bridge and into the water friday night. leslie nix/ mother "god's with koy, he's protecting him, he is going to direct us to him." officials had to stop looking for him saturday because of severe weather...but his family and friends say they aren't going to stop anytime soon, even though officials say this is now a recovery effort, and not a rescue. leslie nix/ mother "they're judging it as a recovery, but until his body is found, it's a rescue search for me." and while koy's family and friends are trying to stay positive, they say they need help from investigators. leslie nix/ mother "it's not enough, you know, as much as we are working and trying our hardest, it's not enough." andrea ewing/ friend "when it comes to somebody you know, and somebody you went to school with and someone you've seen grow, it's a whole different kind of pain." officials did tell me that when the search does begin again tuesday morning they will be using boats and helicopters to try to find koy. reporting live in dekalb county, casey albritton, waay 31 news. 2 of koy's friends were also in the jeep when it happened... they floated in the water on the jeep until it started to sink. rescuers found