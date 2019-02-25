Speech to Text for Tech Guy: Free Movie Ticket App

did you watch the oscars and think...i haven't seen any of the nominees? millions of people watched movies last year, using a subscription that gives free movie tickets each month. moviepass and sinemia are fighting for customers, our consumer technology reporter jamey tucker looks at where those apps are today moviepass and sinemia keep changing the rules. one is no where near as good as it used to be while the other is getting better. you remember moviepass, the too good to be true subscription where you could see a movie a day for around $10 a month. moviepass now offers 3 movies a month, for $13. not bad, until you find out it's only good for a select few titles that change every day. on the other hand, sinemia offers 3 movies per month for 8 dollars and every 2d movie is available to see. if you want access to all the movies anytime, including imax and 3d. with moviepass it's the red-carpet package at $22 a month. sinemia has a movie a day plan, like the old moviepass, for $20, again this is a promotional price and we don't know how long it'll last. moviepass is easy to use with a debit card. pick the movie you want to see, then pay for it with the card. sinemia is more difficult. while you can buy tickets ahead of time, you have to buy them using fandango or atom. this means you'll have to pay convenience fees so add about $3 to every ticket. with the unlimited package, watch 10 movies and you can add another $30 dollars to the monthly cost. another problem with sinemia is that it requires you pay for an annual subscription all at once. and with how these companies keep changing things, it might be risky. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker