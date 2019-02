Speech to Text for Restaurant hiring 145 positions

center. happening today-- the new chuy's mexican restaurant about to open in huntsville is starting to hire. they're looking for 145 people total to work as hosts, servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, and busers. you can apply online. the restaurant opens this spring at bob wallace and the parkway.