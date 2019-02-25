Speech to Text for Homes and Businesses in the Shoals are Totally Flooded
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
be repaired..
Federal assistance can't come quickly enough for those affected by floodwaters in the Shoals, as many do not have flood insurance because their property is not in a flood zone.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.