Hobbs Island Road Flooding Closes Road

One of the alternate routes for the closed Cecil Ashburn Dr. is closed due to flooding.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Dave Keller

this afternoon - a popular alternate route for the cecil ashburn closure is also closed! you're looking at video of hobbs island road which is under water. we do want to share with you - a volunteer firefighter who's helped rescue people from the flooding took us out on the road. no one should go past any barricades to see the flooding because it's potentially deadly. hobbs island road near highway 431 has flooded which is forcing drivers to re- route. waay 31's sydney martin is there live, after reaching out to the city all day. sydney?
