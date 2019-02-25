Speech to Text for Hobbs Island Road Flooding Closes Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon - a popular alternate route for the cecil ashburn closure is also closed! you're looking at video of hobbs island road which is under water. we do want to share with you - a volunteer firefighter who's helped rescue people from the flooding took us out on the road. no one should go past any barricades to see the flooding because it's potentially deadly. hobbs island road near highway 431 has flooded which is forcing drivers to re- route. waay 31's sydney martin is there live, after reaching out to the city all day. sydney?