Speech to Text for Madison county schools closed today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. breaking news this morning....parents listen up., within the past 15 minutes some madison county schools have announced they will close today because of flooded roads. waay31's steven dilsizian is live along old big cove road in huntsville this morning with what schools have closed their doors today. on my way here i drove past caldwell road where there is still plenty of standing water. its just one road in the area that is forcing school buses to make detours. take vo: madison county school students may have to find a different route to school this morning. the area of new hope and old big cove road, where i am right now, still has some road closures. because of this, buses will have to change routes to pick up some students safely. if an area is too dangerous, buses will not make their way though flooded roads. madison county schools posted on twitter and facebook saying new hope elementary school, new hope high school, and owens