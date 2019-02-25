Speech to Text for Flooded waters receding from Roadways

this morning we're keeping an eye on road closures ahead of your morning commute. we have reporters in huntsville and madison with a look at flooded roads in those areas. let's get to waay 31's rodneya ross who's in madison. rodneya tell us what road your on and what does it look like this morning? live good morning bill and alyssa...i'm on browns ferry road between bowers and holiaday roads in madison...adlib how road looks turn around don't drown is still the name of the game as you're out driving. remember if you see barricades blocking a street do not go around them. that could lead to first responders having to rescue you. instead turn around and find a different route. and if you come across a road with water across it and no barrier -- turn around and when it's safe call your local law enforcement so they can put barricades up to keep other drivers safe. in madison, rr, waay 31