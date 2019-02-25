Clear
Inmate Escape

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- state authorities say an inmate has escaped from a decatur facility this morning. the department of corrections says this man-- 27 year old dyron primus walked away from the north alabama community work center in decatur at 3:45 this morning. he was serving a 15 year sentence for marijuana possession after being arrested in morgan county. he was last seen wearing a state issued white jacket, white pants and a state white toboggan. call
