Bus Routes changing due to flooded roads

happening today -- the rain may have stopped but flooded roads are forcing bus route changes for madison county schools. the school district tweeted out this message, saying flooded waters are covering roads in new hope and old big cove road. buses will only pick up students where roads are clear. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now on old big cove road with more on these bus route changes. on my way here i drove past caldwell road where there is still plenty of standing water. its just one road in the area that is forcing school buses to make detours. take vo: madison county school students may have to find a different route to school this morning. the area of new hope and old big cove road, where i am right now, still has some road closures. because of this, buses will have to change routes to pick up some students safely. if an area is too dangerous, buses will not make their way though flooded roads. madison county schools posted on twitter and facebook saying new hope elementary school, new hope high school, and owens cross roads school are open. one man who lives in the area wanted to see the flooding for himself. "i've been held up because of the rain for a few days i thought i'd come check it out." "the ball fields tend to stay just above it and anything else just floods" madison county schools says absences will be excused today if you live in a flooded area. live in madison -- sd