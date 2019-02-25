Speech to Text for Neighborhood in the Shoals Still Underwater

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in muscle shoals ... folks in one neighborhood had flood water reaching their homes. tonight ... parts of roosevelt avenue are blocked off. that's because the water is about 4 feet deep in some areas. neighbors we spoke with say they don't have flood insurance. so, they hope help is on the way. mcgregor- if you are not in a floodzone you usually don't have flood insurance so i don't. so this is gonna be my responsibility unless some kind of help is given. some people are having to use boats to get to and from their homes. some homes in the shoals are surrounded by floodwater. other neighborhoods are just trying to assess the damage left behind. waay31's breken terry is live tonight in killen. that's where floodwater washed out an entire road. breken. i am here in the hickoryy park subdivision on kroger street and this road isn't just closed like this sign says it's actually completely gone. neighbors out here tell me the water came up so quick it took out someones fence and that fence was wedged over the culvert blocking water, eventually the entire road gave way. one man who lives here tells me nothing like this has ever happened and it was crazy to see all of the debris. it took out the street. it just undermined the street and the street caved in with all the weight of the water and the fences and the trash. there were logs two feet in diameter that came through here. we know the lauderdale county road engineer came out here and assessed the damage but there is no word on when repairs can happen. the good news is there are two other entrances to this subdivision so people are not trapped because this road is gone. live in killen bt