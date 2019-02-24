Clear
SUNDAY 2 24 2019 WEATHER

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

finally some sun back in the tn valley. we will continue to see dry and mild conditions through wednesday. we then start our rain chances back up but we won't see much through the weekend.
Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
