News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
View Alerts
live weather hit
live weather hit
Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 2:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 2:03 PM
Posted By: Scottie Kay Auton
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56°
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
55°
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
54°
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Rushing water hindering search for teen missing in Buck’s Pocket State Park creek
TVA is using all 49 dams to prevent flooding in the Tennessee Valley
UPDATES: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
State of Emergency issued for much of North Alabama after days of rain
Proposed bill requires drug test for food stamp recipients
Meridianville home floods after drain overflows
Traffic alert: Flooding closes part of Hobbs Island Road, Cecil Ashburn detour
Wilson Dam spilling millions of gallons of water per second to deal with flooding
Troopers: Victim in fatal Madison County wreck was a well-known resident
Officials: Zierdt Road in Madison closed indefinitely due to flooding
Community Events