Speech to Text for Finally Drier Sunday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are tracking the last line of storms moving across the valley. the tornado watch has been cancelled for the valley so we are only looking at heavy rain, breezy winds and lightning as the impacts. the rain will be done for everyone by 2 a.m. we will see plenty of sun for sunday and warm temperatures. the dry weather will last through wednesday before a few showers linger by the end of the week.